Celo (CELO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.47 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Celo has a market cap of $560.82 million and approximately $31.47 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celo has traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.04 or 0.00009970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00050929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00134370 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00295146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00069107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00070540 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00036726 BTC.

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

Celo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

