Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $30.81 million and approximately $187,588.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00071812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.25 or 0.00906414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00050297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.40 or 0.04404574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017721 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 30,774,365 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

