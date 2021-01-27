Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.10

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and traded as low as $8.06. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 36,789 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celyad Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Celyad Oncology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $115.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.69.
Celyad Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYAD)
Celyad Oncology, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug product candidates include CYAD-01 and CYAD-02 autologous cell therapies, which are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.
