Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.10

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and traded as low as $8.06. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 36,789 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celyad Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Celyad Oncology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $115.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celyad Oncology stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 834,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,227 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.99% of Celyad Oncology worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Celyad Oncology, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug product candidates include CYAD-01 and CYAD-02 autologous cell therapies, which are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

