CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Trading Down 6.1%

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 12,873,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 15,314,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Santander cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 142.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,129,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 67.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,924,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,022,000 after purchasing an additional 29,334,354 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 232.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 108,536 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CEMEX by 140.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 642,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 375,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CEMEX by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,120,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,057,000 after acquiring an additional 607,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

