Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 3,066 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,066 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.0% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $364.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

