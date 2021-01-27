Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of Big Lots at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Big Lots in the third quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 74.1% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 851.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIG opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 32.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

