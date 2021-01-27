Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $755,124,000 after acquiring an additional 86,537 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,077,000 after buying an additional 88,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,916,000 after buying an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 63.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,296,000 after acquiring an additional 180,791 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 405,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,661,000 after acquiring an additional 85,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $378.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $386.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.18. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.08 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.57.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

