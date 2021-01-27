Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 543,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 262,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 40,883 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 521,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 25,175 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,909,000.

SPTS stock opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.69. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $31.39.

