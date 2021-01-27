Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.8% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $141.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

