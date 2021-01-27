Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 39,029 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,478,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,621,000 after acquiring an additional 657,264 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,154,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after purchasing an additional 973,467 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,810,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after buying an additional 208,248 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,469,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,733,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,170,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after buying an additional 651,048 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.95. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $45.79.

