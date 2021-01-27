Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 41,929 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,660 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after buying an additional 916,151 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,100.3% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 723,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,759,000 after buying an additional 709,757 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 467.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 820,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,654,000 after buying an additional 675,636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80.

