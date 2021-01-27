Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $327.70 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $326.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.46.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348,593,388.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 515,952 shares of company stock valued at $164,523,030 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.06.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

