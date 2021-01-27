Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $258.60 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.37.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.48.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.