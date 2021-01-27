Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $2.87 Million in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF makes up 1.2% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 260.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $237.70 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $246.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.53 and a 200-day moving average of $204.70.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.502 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

