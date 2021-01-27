Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Tsfg LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $57.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.61.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.