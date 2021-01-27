Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,357,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Broadcom by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 127,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Broadcom by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $933,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,333 shares of company stock valued at $106,085,379. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $463.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $188.66 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $470.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

