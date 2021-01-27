Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.50% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILTB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ILTB opened at $74.84 on Wednesday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $79.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.03.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

