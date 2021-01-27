Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,456,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,062,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $72.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

