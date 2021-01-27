Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,181,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $153.38 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $139.01 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.83.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

