Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 19,447 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDYG. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2,564.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 187,887 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,079,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,433,000 after purchasing an additional 60,544 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 470.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 51,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,917,000.

MDYG stock opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.41. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

