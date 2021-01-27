Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 197.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 322.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 156,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

