Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $1.60 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $49.18.

