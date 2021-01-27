Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) were down 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 1,394,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,755,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.67.
Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 799.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%. The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cerecor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,791,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after buying an additional 110,546 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cerecor by 45.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 15,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cerecor by 9.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 37,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cerecor by 14.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,979,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 247,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cerecor in the second quarter worth $179,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cerecor Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERC)
Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.
