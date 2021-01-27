Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) were down 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 1,394,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,755,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.67.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 799.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%. The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,577,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,116. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cerecor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,791,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after buying an additional 110,546 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cerecor by 45.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 15,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cerecor by 9.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 37,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cerecor by 14.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,979,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 247,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cerecor in the second quarter worth $179,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerecor Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

