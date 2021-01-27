Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $82.57

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.57 and last traded at $81.87, with a volume of 36744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CERN. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.32.

The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.65.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $3,560,282.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,114,000 after purchasing an additional 959,533 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth approximately $52,938,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 119.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 982,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,854,000 after purchasing an additional 534,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cerner by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,042,000 after purchasing an additional 394,200 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Cerner by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 423,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after buying an additional 286,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

