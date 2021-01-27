CertiK Hits Market Capitalization of $31.21 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. CertiK has a market cap of $31.21 million and $14.19 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CertiK has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00051552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00134707 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00289377 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00069178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00070454 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.53 or 0.00333050 BTC.

CertiK’s total supply is 100,958,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,816,386 tokens. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

CertiK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

