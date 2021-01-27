CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC) Stock Price Down 6.7%

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.85. 559,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,043,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFAC)

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

