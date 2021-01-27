Chad L. Williams Sells 3,797 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Stock

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,282,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of QTS stock traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $65.58. 608,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,300. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -177.24 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $72.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.90 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,090,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 33,683 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,947,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,733,000 after purchasing an additional 199,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,466,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,435,000 after purchasing an additional 190,604 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,472,000 after purchasing an additional 69,023 shares during the period.

QTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

