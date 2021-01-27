Chad L. Williams Sells 7,378 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Stock

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE QTS traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.58. The stock had a trading volume of 608,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,300. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.24 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $80,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 209.6% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period.
QTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.
About QTS Realty Trust
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.
