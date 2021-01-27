Chad L. Williams Sells 7,378 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Stock

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE QTS traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.58. The stock had a trading volume of 608,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,300. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.24 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $80,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 209.6% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period.

QTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.