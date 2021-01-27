Chainlink (LINK) Achieves Market Cap of $8.52 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for about $21.16 or 0.00068210 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion and $3.04 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $285.73 or 0.00920874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00050532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.95 or 0.04389478 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017714 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 402,509,556 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

