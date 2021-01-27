Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)’s stock price rose 13.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 1,103,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 352% from the average daily volume of 243,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

CTHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. Research analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 30,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $37,908.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 348,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,635.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 103,668 shares of company stock worth $123,251. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management owned 0.07% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

