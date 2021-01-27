Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,727 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for about 1.4% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 1.20% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $148,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total transaction of $508,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,874.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total value of $1,686,636.92. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,307,020. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

CRL stock traded down $13.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.86. 4,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,462. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $284.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

