Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries stock opened at $138.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $143.56. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 79.42 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.14.

In other news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chart Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $246,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.