Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Down 10%

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)’s stock price dropped 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $124.77 and last traded at $125.11. Approximately 627,742 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 373,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.98.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chart Industries from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.47.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 71.49 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06.

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 125,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at about $274,000.

About Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.