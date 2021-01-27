Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Down 5.2%

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $615.11 and last traded at $615.78. Approximately 1,919,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,146,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $649.54.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $655.44.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $645.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $621.43. The firm has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,870,000 after purchasing an additional 222,339 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Charter Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHTR)
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
