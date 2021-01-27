Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Down 5.2%

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $615.11 and last traded at $615.78. Approximately 1,919,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,146,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $649.54.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $655.44.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $645.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $621.43. The firm has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,870,000 after purchasing an additional 222,339 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

