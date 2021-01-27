Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $130.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.56 and its 200-day moving average is $123.38. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.90.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

