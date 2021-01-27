Checkit plc (CKT.L) (LON:CKT) Shares Down 4.4%

Checkit plc (CKT.L) (LON:CKT)’s share price fell 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 47.31 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 47.31 ($0.62). 41,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 66,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.65).

The company has a market cap of £29.54 million and a P/E ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

In other Checkit plc (CKT.L) news, insider Keith Anthony Daley acquired 413,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £206,887.50 ($270,299.84).

Checkit plc provides cloud-based services that supports human work and automated monitoring in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers software-as-a-service for connected workflow management, automated monitoring and building management, Internet of things, and operational insight-based products and services.

