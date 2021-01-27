Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on February 3rd (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:CMPI) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, February 3rd. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 7th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the expiration of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of CMPI stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.98.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.44). As a group, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $41,513,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $14,864,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $2,854,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

