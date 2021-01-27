Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Shares Gap Down to $16.27

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.27, but opened at $14.57. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 516 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.44). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPI. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $449,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

