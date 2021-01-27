Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Down 6.9%

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $90.51 and last traded at $93.26. 2,003,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,741,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chegg from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Get Chegg alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of -466.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $2,551,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,667 shares in the company, valued at $175,960,990.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $99,801.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,849.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 709.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.