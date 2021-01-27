Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of LNG opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $69.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $359,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,449,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNG. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,936 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.