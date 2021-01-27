Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.41.

A number of brokerages have commented on CQP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $41.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 174.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Robert Ball sold 6,300 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $224,658.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,450 shares in the company, valued at $230,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc purchased 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 152.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

