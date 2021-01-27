Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.29

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 1.29 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%.

Chevron has increased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $88.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,151,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,274,853. Chevron has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $164.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.42.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

