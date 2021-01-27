Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Chevron by 36.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after buying an additional 716,664 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after buying an additional 695,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,455,000 after buying an additional 328,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.88.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $89.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $112.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

