Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,402,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Chevron by 406.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $89.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $112.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

