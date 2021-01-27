Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,402,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Chevron by 406.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.
Shares of CVX stock opened at $89.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $112.60.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
About Chevron
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.
Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.