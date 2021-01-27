Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Up 19.5%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s share price shot up 19.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $2.94. 9,359,334 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 2,863,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Chico’s FAS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $352.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $351.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.73 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28,794 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 559.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 66,939 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

