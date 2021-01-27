Chimpion (BNANA) Market Capitalization Tops $102.27 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $102.27 million and $844,790.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chimpion has traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.22 or 0.00010232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

