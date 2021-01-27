Chimpion Price Hits $3.34 on Top Exchanges (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 21.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for about $3.34 or 0.00010963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a total market cap of $105.92 million and $795,132.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00068985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.85 or 0.00876308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00050081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.46 or 0.04362609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00015509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018114 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

