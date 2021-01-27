China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Trading Up 7.8%

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s stock price was up 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $11.58. Approximately 415,897 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 143,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.
The stock has a market cap of $28.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02.
China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative return on equity of 53.00% and a negative net margin of 21.40%.
About China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC)
China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.
