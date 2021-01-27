China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Trading Up 7.8%

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s stock price was up 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $11.58. Approximately 415,897 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 143,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

The stock has a market cap of $28.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02.

Get China Finance Online alerts:

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative return on equity of 53.00% and a negative net margin of 21.40%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,901 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.42% of China Finance Online worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

About China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC)

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for China Finance Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Finance Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.