China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) (TSE:CGG) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.64

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) (TSE:CGG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.64 and last traded at C$2.41, with a volume of 93172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.
Separately, Couloir Capital assumed coverage on China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.15 price objective for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.67. The stock has a market cap of C$951.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76.
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.
