China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Stock Price Down 5.1%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.12. 742,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 865,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.16% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

